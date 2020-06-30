MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Here's How Twitterati Reacted to Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Poster

Here's How Twitterati Reacted to Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Poster

Akshay Kumar is all set to be seen in a brand new avatar in his upcoming flick 'Laxmmi Bomb'. The film will see Akshay essay the role of a trangender person.

Share this:

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar is all set to win fans’ hearts in a brand new avatar in Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film will see Kumar essay the role of a trangender person.

Sharing the poster on Twitter Kumar wrote that there were two things guaranteed with Laxmmi Bomb. “Do baatein guaranteed hai : hassoge bhi aur darroge bhi”.

Here's how fans reacted to the intriguing poster.

[ans]

Several films, apart from Laxmmi Bomb, are going to see an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar. There were some memes too.

One of the common cries raised on Twitter was the film not getting a theatrical release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:
Next Story
Loading