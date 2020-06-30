Here's How Twitterati Reacted to Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Poster

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar is all set to win fans’ hearts in a brand new avatar in Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film will see Kumar essay the role of a trangender person.

Sharing the poster on Twitter Kumar wrote that there were two things guaranteed with Laxmmi Bomb. “Do baatein guaranteed hai : hassoge bhi aur darroge bhi”.

Here's how fans reacted to the intriguing poster.

almost 7 films are premiering @DisneyplusHSVIP wow!! I eagerly waiting for Laxmi Bomb and Bhuj!! the look of @akshaykumar paaji in Laxmi bomb is the main attraction. Paaji Bomb hai!! Laxmi Bomb!! and bhuj its @ajaydevgn sir and @duttsanjay wit back after many years!! wow!! ❤️ — Ranabir Chattopadhyay (@ranabirspeaks) June 30, 2020

@akshaykumar sir you are looking so great in our latest poster of laxmi bomb hilarious tremendous #MegaMonsterKumar #Akshaykumar in&as #LaxmmiBomb .

One thing I request after ott pls release it on cinemas because we see this in theatres also — Shailendra Pandey (@PandeySp68) June 30, 2020

Several films, apart from Laxmmi Bomb, are going to see an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar. There were some memes too.

When you realize that you can watch latest movies like Laxmi Bomb , Sadak 2 & Loot case at home on Disney+Hotstar .



You be like - pic.twitter.com/t0CKDX2RXq — Meme Logic (@MemeLogic4) June 29, 2020

THE BIG BULL , BHUJ , lAXMI BOMB , LOOTCASE , KHUDA HAFIZ and SADAK 2 all are going to release directly on OTT network at @DisneyplusHSVIP



Meanwhile prime and Netflix* pic.twitter.com/SpP2KT3oy8 — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) June 29, 2020

I might be called out as a conservative thinker but I feel films should be released in theatres first,movies like Bhuj,Laxmi Bomb etc,they had to be released in theatres. Although there wasn't any much option for the filmmakers since the pandemic is looking never ending. — Udit (@udit_buch) June 30, 2020

One of the common cries raised on Twitter was the film not getting a theatrical release.

Laxmi bomb in a solo release could've done bigger business than Sooryavanshi.



First look poster of laxmi bomb became a bigger hit than entire Sooryavanshi trailer on Social media.



But it will not release in theatres @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/pctRiyIR7o — Akshay Kumar (@Akshaykumar072) June 30, 2020

Producers - Laxmi Bomb will Release on OTT



Akkians pic.twitter.com/ljnZ4gF3k4 — It's Salman ᴿᴬᴰᴴᴱ (@salmana06605907) June 28, 2020

