Here's How Twitterati Reacted to Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Poster

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar is all set to win fans’ hearts in a brand new avatar in Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film will see Kumar essay the role of a trangender person.
Sharing the poster on Twitter Kumar wrote that there were two things guaranteed with Laxmmi Bomb. “Do baatein guaranteed hai : hassoge bhi aur darroge bhi”.
Watch First day First show of #LaxmmiBomb from the comfort of your homes. Do baatein guaranteed hai : hassoge bhi aur darroge bhi Only on @DisneyplusHSVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex.@advani_kiara @TusshKapoor @offl_Lawrence @Shabinaa_Ent @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/HZwS4HEB2G— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 29, 2020
Here's how fans reacted to the intriguing poster.
Eagerly waiting for These 3#LaxmiBomb#bhuj#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/45VV61ZQzl— Rishi Srkian&AADHF (@AadhfRishi) June 29, 2020
Rt for #BhujThePrideOfIndia— BeingShakibkhan (@Shakib1408) June 29, 2020
Like for #LaxmiBomb pic.twitter.com/jRkeARpIBf
#LaxmiBomb On @akshaykumar sir ❤️ birthday 9sep ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XkkjrhFjYV— ' ( Line) (@khiladi_Barkha) June 29, 2020
All the best for #LaxmiBomb Sir..ur such amazing in this look..fired on Disney hotstar..lots of love..ur great..@akshaykumar @advani_kiara @DisneyplusHSVIP once again #bestofluck @filmfare pic.twitter.com/vyvEBXoo1d— Amey Varpe (@AmeyVarpe) June 30, 2020
almost 7 films are premiering @DisneyplusHSVIP wow!! I eagerly waiting for Laxmi Bomb and Bhuj!! the look of @akshaykumar paaji in Laxmi bomb is the main attraction. Paaji Bomb hai!! Laxmi Bomb!! and bhuj its @ajaydevgn sir and @duttsanjay wit back after many years!! wow!! ❤️— Ranabir Chattopadhyay (@ranabirspeaks) June 30, 2020
He always comes wd versetility... Egarly waiting for this one@akshaykumar #LaxmiBomb pic.twitter.com/tPTqKAhNru— ShubhamChauhan✈️ (@shubham_mahi777) June 30, 2020
@akshaykumar sir you are looking so great in our latest poster of laxmi bomb hilarious tremendous #MegaMonsterKumar #Akshaykumar in&as #LaxmmiBomb .— Shailendra Pandey (@PandeySp68) June 30, 2020
One thing I request after ott pls release it on cinemas because we see this in theatres also
Several films, apart from Laxmmi Bomb, are going to see an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar. There were some memes too.
When you realize that you can watch latest movies like Laxmi Bomb , Sadak 2 & Loot case at home on Disney+Hotstar .— Meme Logic (@MemeLogic4) June 29, 2020
You be like - pic.twitter.com/t0CKDX2RXq
THE BIG BULL , BHUJ , lAXMI BOMB , LOOTCASE , KHUDA HAFIZ and SADAK 2 all are going to release directly on OTT network at @DisneyplusHSVIP— bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) June 29, 2020
Meanwhile prime and Netflix* pic.twitter.com/SpP2KT3oy8
I might be called out as a conservative thinker but I feel films should be released in theatres first,movies like Bhuj,Laxmi Bomb etc,they had to be released in theatres. Although there wasn't any much option for the filmmakers since the pandemic is looking never ending.— Udit (@udit_buch) June 30, 2020
One of the common cries raised on Twitter was the film not getting a theatrical release.
Laxmi bomb in a solo release could've done bigger business than Sooryavanshi.— Akshay Kumar (@Akshaykumar072) June 30, 2020
First look poster of laxmi bomb became a bigger hit than entire Sooryavanshi trailer on Social media.
But it will not release in theatres @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/pctRiyIR7o
OH MY LORD! poster #LaxmiBomb Deserves Theatre release.— Aarush Ak (@iamaarushak) June 29, 2020
@akshaykumar sir pic.twitter.com/BRhtPWDTFC
Producers - Laxmi Bomb will Release on OTT— It's Salman ᴿᴬᴰᴴᴱ (@salmana06605907) June 28, 2020
Akkians pic.twitter.com/ljnZ4gF3k4
Follow @News18Movies for more