Here's How Varun Dhawan Turned Protective About Wife Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Alibaug in a low-key ceremony on January 24, Sunday. The newlywedstepped out together hand-in-hand as man and wife to pose for shutterbugs, who had been waiting long for the first glimpse. As the couple graced the media for a photo-op session, they greeted the paparazzi outside the wedding venue of The Mansion House. As expected, the sight of the happily married couple sent the paparazzi into a frenzy. While congratulating the newlywed duo, they addressed Natasha as ‘bhabhi’ which prompted laughter from the fashion designer.

Also, during the photo session of the newly-wed couple, husband Varun was seen sweetly guiding his wife which camera to look at. However, the best part of Varun’s protective instinct for his beautiful bride was caught on camera and the video has created a huge buzz online. He can be seen making a cute request to the photo-journalists to go easy on Natasha. He asked the shutterbugs to stay calm otherwise his wife could get scared. Reacting to what Varun said, Natasha was seen blushing.

Childhood sweethearts Varun and Natasha finally took the plunge on January 24 after several delays. The guest list was limited to 40-50 owing to the pandemic related restrictions. Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli were among the few closest friends of Varun from the film industry who attended the wedding.

Yesterday, Varun himself took to his official Instagram handle to share two stunning photographs from the dreamy wedding. The couple twinned in white ensembles and looked like a vision. While sharing the wedding shots, Varun wrote, "Lifelong love just became official."

The actor also replied to his friends and colleagues who flooded the internet with congratulatory messages.