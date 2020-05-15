Here's How Vicky Kaushal Plans on Celebrating His Birthday Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who will be turning 32 on May 16, will be celebrating his big day amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said that he will be celebrating it quietly with his family.

“I never thought that we’d be in a situation where things literally come to a standstill. Leave alone a birthday in lockdown, I never even imagined a lockdown before,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about quiet birthdays in his childhood, he said, “There were no cell phones to take selfies and record the event, nor peer pressure to post them. It was just about having a good time with friends. Those simple days from my childhood are special.”

The actor also addressed the fact that Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht, which was supposed to go on floors from May, had to be postponed due to the lockdown.

However, the actor said that he had no complaints as staying at home safe is a luxury for him. “Look at what people, who are away from home or don’t have a home, are going through, including the frontline workers of the pandemic. By staying home, we can help flatten the curve,” he said.

The actor also has a few other films in the pipeline. Apart from Takht, he will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh biopic by Shoojit Sircar, which is currently in post production. He will also star in Meghna Gulzar's Sam, the biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. Apart from that, he will be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama by his Uri director Aditya Dhar.

