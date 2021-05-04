Here's How Viewership Pattern of Television Audiences Has Changed Over the Weeks

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles, has been ruling the TRP chart since months now. This week too, the show has topped the rating chart (BARC, Hindi GEC Urban). Recently, both the lead actors of the show had tested positive for Covid-19 and could not be physically present in the episodes. This too, did not impact the show’s viewership. The makers had shown the actors in the episodes through video calls and it worked.

However, a few weeks ago the top position was enjoyed by another show, Kundali Bhagya. As soon as the lockdown was lifted in July, 2020, and the shootings of television shows were started, Kundali Bhagya, which has actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, playing lead roles took the first spot on the TRP chart and stayed there for weeks until Anupamaa pushed it down. Shockingly, the show that used to rule the small screen is now out of the chart completely.

Kundali Bhagya was followed by another Zee TV show, Kumkum Bhagya. The show stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles. However, the show is currently concentrating on the story on their children played by Pooja Banerjee and Mugdha Chapekar. This show too, has been out of the five most-watched shows list.

Now, the second spot is usually occupied by shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie who keep interchanging their positions. Besides Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai takes fourth or fifth spot on the chart.

A similar change has been noticed in the viewership of reality shows. Indian Idol 12 which was also one constant on the chart is now replaced by another reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. While Indian Idol 12 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, Super Dancer chapter 4 is monitored by Geeta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu.

Additionally, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are both more than five year old. Whereas, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie were launched in the year 2020.

