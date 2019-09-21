Here's How You can Catch Up with The Best Emmy Nominated Shows

The 71st Emmy Awards, scheduled for later this month is all set to honour the best of on television space. Veep amazed us, Game of Thrones downplayed all the expectations and Chernobyl blew it up! Before the big awards nights, here's looking back at the best of the best, Now Streaming on Hotstar Premium.

Drama

Game of Thrones

Nine noble families wage war against each other in order to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros. Meanwhile, a force is rising after millenniums and threatens the existence of living men

Outstanding drama series

Lead actor in drama series – Kit Harington

Lead actress in drama series – Emilia Clarke

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams

Directing for drama series - David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik

Writing for a Drama Series - David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Pose

Pose is set in the world of 1987 and looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

Outstanding Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Billy Porter

Succession

Succession is an American satire comedy which follows a dysfunctional global-media family.

Outstanding Drama Series

Directing for a Drama Series – Adam McKay

Writing for a Drama Series – Jeese Armstrong

This is Us

A heart-warming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles, and their wonderful parents.

Outstanding Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia

Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Mandy Moore

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Chris Sullivan

Limited Series

Chernobyl

Chernobyl is the highest rated TV show that gained global popularity for chronicling the events around one of the worst man-made catastrophes, the 1986 nuclear accident in Chernobyl, Ukraine.

Outstanding Limited Series

Lead actor in a Limited series or movie – Jared Harris

Supporting Actress in a Limited series or movie – Emily Watson

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special – Craig Mazin

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special - Johan Renck

Escape at Dannemora

An employee at a prison in upstate New York becomes romantically involved with a pair of inmates and helps them escape.

Outstanding Limited Series

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or movie - Benicio Del Toro

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Patricia Arquette

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special - Ben Stiller

Fosse/Verdon

Spanning five decades, Fosse/Verdon explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon

Outstanding Limited Series

Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie - Michelle Williams

Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie - Sam Rockwell

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie - Margaret Qualley

True Detective Season 3

Seasonal anthology series in which police investigations unearth the personal and professional secrets of those involved, both within and outside the law.

Lead actor in a Limited series or movie– Mahershala Ali

Sharp Objects

A reporter confronts the psychological demons from her past when she returns to her hometown to cover a violent murder.

Outstanding Limited Series

Lead actress in Limited Series – Amy Adams

Comedy

Veep

A satire comedy, where former Senator Selina Meyer finds that being Vice President of the United States is nothing like she hoped and everything that everyone ever warned her about.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Lead actress in comedy series – Julia Louis-Dryfus

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Tony Hale

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Anna Chlumsky

Barry

A hit man from the Midwest moves to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city's theatre arts scene. Touted to win multiple awards Bill Halder the series lead actor is the one to watch out for.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Lead actor in Comedy Series - Bill Hader

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler and Stephen Root

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Sarah Goldberg

Directing for a Comedy Series - Alec Berg, Bill Hader

Writing for a Comedy Series - Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Black Monday

A series where a group of outsiders take on the 1980s old-boys club of Wall Street

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Don Cheadle

Television Movies

Deadwood: The Movie

As the residents of Deadwood gather to commemorate Dakota's statehood in 1889, saloon owner Al Swearengen and Marshal Seth Bullock clash with Senator George Hearst.

Outstanding Television Movie

My Dinner with Herve

A look at the life of French actor Hervé Villechaize, co-star of the hit '70s TV series "Fantasy Island", who took his own life in 1993 at the age of 50

Variety Talk Series

Last Week tonight with John Oliver

Former Daily Show host and correspondent John Oliver brings his persona to this new weekly news satire program.

Outstanding Variety Talk series

Who Is America

A political satire, the show offers a take on America’s patriotism.

