Here's How You can Catch Up with The Best Emmy Nominated Shows
The 71st Emmy Awards, scheduled for later this month is all set to honour the best of on television space. Veep amazed us, Game of Thrones downplayed all the expectations and Chernobyl blew it up! Before the big awards nights, here's looking back at the best of the best, Now Streaming on Hotstar Premium.
Drama
Game of Thrones
Nine noble families wage war against each other in order to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros. Meanwhile, a force is rising after millenniums and threatens the existence of living men
Outstanding drama series
Lead actor in drama series – Kit Harington
Lead actress in drama series – Emilia Clarke
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Directing for drama series - David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik
Writing for a Drama Series - David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
Pose
Pose is set in the world of 1987 and looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.
Outstanding Drama Series
Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Billy Porter
Succession
Succession is an American satire comedy which follows a dysfunctional global-media family.
Outstanding Drama Series
Directing for a Drama Series – Adam McKay
Writing for a Drama Series – Jeese Armstrong
This is Us
A heart-warming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles, and their wonderful parents.
Outstanding Drama Series
Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia
Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Mandy Moore
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Chris Sullivan
Limited Series
Chernobyl
Chernobyl is the highest rated TV show that gained global popularity for chronicling the events around one of the worst man-made catastrophes, the 1986 nuclear accident in Chernobyl, Ukraine.
Outstanding Limited Series
Lead actor in a Limited series or movie – Jared Harris
Supporting Actress in a Limited series or movie – Emily Watson
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special – Craig Mazin
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special - Johan Renck
Escape at Dannemora
An employee at a prison in upstate New York becomes romantically involved with a pair of inmates and helps them escape.
Outstanding Limited Series
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or movie - Benicio Del Toro
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Patricia Arquette
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special - Ben Stiller
Fosse/Verdon
Spanning five decades, Fosse/Verdon explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon
Outstanding Limited Series
Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie - Michelle Williams
Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie - Sam Rockwell
Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie - Margaret Qualley
True Detective Season 3
Seasonal anthology series in which police investigations unearth the personal and professional secrets of those involved, both within and outside the law.
Lead actor in a Limited series or movie– Mahershala Ali
Sharp Objects
A reporter confronts the psychological demons from her past when she returns to her hometown to cover a violent murder.
Outstanding Limited Series
Lead actress in Limited Series – Amy Adams
Comedy
Veep
A satire comedy, where former Senator Selina Meyer finds that being Vice President of the United States is nothing like she hoped and everything that everyone ever warned her about.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Lead actress in comedy series – Julia Louis-Dryfus
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Tony Hale
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Anna Chlumsky
Barry
A hit man from the Midwest moves to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city's theatre arts scene. Touted to win multiple awards Bill Halder the series lead actor is the one to watch out for.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Lead actor in Comedy Series - Bill Hader
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler and Stephen Root
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Sarah Goldberg
Directing for a Comedy Series - Alec Berg, Bill Hader
Writing for a Comedy Series - Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Black Monday
A series where a group of outsiders take on the 1980s old-boys club of Wall Street
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Don Cheadle
Television Movies
Deadwood: The Movie
As the residents of Deadwood gather to commemorate Dakota's statehood in 1889, saloon owner Al Swearengen and Marshal Seth Bullock clash with Senator George Hearst.
Outstanding Television Movie
My Dinner with Herve
A look at the life of French actor Hervé Villechaize, co-star of the hit '70s TV series "Fantasy Island", who took his own life in 1993 at the age of 50
Variety Talk Series
Last Week tonight with John Oliver
Former Daily Show host and correspondent John Oliver brings his persona to this new weekly news satire program.
Outstanding Variety Talk series
Who Is America
A political satire, the show offers a take on America’s patriotism.
