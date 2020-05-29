Alia Bhatt is Reading Harry Potter for You with Alex Baldwin, Watch Here

Last month on World Book Day, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt got Potterheads excited, when she shared that she is hooked to JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. But, little did her fans know that the actress had something big in the store.

Earlier on Thursday, she hinted that 'magic is all around us' by sharing a picture of herself reading the Harry Potter book. She captioned her Instagram post as, “Magic is all around us, we just have to feel it... or read it!! :) Coming VERY soon”.

And now, giving away '10 million points to Gryffindor', Alia shared that she is a part of #HarryPotterAtHome, an initiative by its author to help parents, carers and teachers entertain housebound children during the coronavirus lockdown.

Alia, with Alec Baldwin and his daughter Carmen, will introduce the viewers to Professor Snape, the Potions teacher at Hogwarts by reading chapter 8, titled, 'The Potions Master' from the first Harry Potter book.

"Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart. Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But. Just like magic, two months ago, I did. And, just like magic, I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home," Alia wrote, sharing the news on social media.

You can watch Ali Bhatt read the chapter here.

Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed the bespectacled wizard in all eight movies, is one of several celebrities who are reading the book for the viewers. Apart from him, the other chapters will be read by other stars from the Wizarding World, including Claudia Kim and Eddie Redmayne from "Fantastic Beasts" and Noma Dumezweni, who played Hermione Granger in the Broadway show "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

Stars outside the Harry Potter universe, including David Beckham and Dakota Fanning will also lend their voices. The chapters will be released weekly on the Wizarding World website and also on Spotify.

