Here's How Zaid Darbar Celebrated Wife Gauahar Khan’s Birthday

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s love story is as beautiful as a fairytale. On Monday, Zaid shared a set of pictures from Gauahar’s birthday celebrations and they are making us dream. The pictures are from a restaurant in Mumbai where the couple can be seen striking mushy poses with each other. In one of the pictures, Zaid and Gauahar are sitting in a decorated chair, while in another they are sipping a drink from a twisted tube. In another picture, the restaurant staff can be seen presenting a customised food item with Gauahar’s name decorated on it.

“It was the day I proposed to my wife and it’s been a year since she said yes,” read an excerpt of Zaid’s post. He also added that he sees Gauahar as one of the strongest souls he has ever met and wished her birthday in the most beautiful way. Referring to his wife as Jaanu, Zaid added that this day will always remain special for both of them. Dressed in white, both of them looked as ravishing as ever. Read his post:

In no time, Zaid’s post was flooded with comments from his friends, fans and family. But the best one came from the birthday girl Gauahar herself. She wrote, “I love you. Thank you for making it the best every year.”

In a separate Instagram reel, Zaid gave us a sneak peek of how they celebrated the birthday. Gauahar can be seen having a gala time as the actress is dancing to the birthday song that the restaurant staff sang for her. Guests and friends can also be seen surrounding her. “Happiness and success to my beautiful wife,” Zaid wrote in the caption.

Zaid and Gauahar also went for brunch. Zaid shared an Instagram story where he can be seen pouting with his wife.

Zaid and Gauahar got officially engaged in November, 2020. They got married on December 25, the same year.

