Here's How Zaid Darbar's Mother Farzana Welcomed Gauahar Khan Into the Family

Actress Gauahar Khan shared the news of her engagement to boyfriend Zaid Darbar on social media recently. In a picture shared by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts, the two revealed that Gauahar has said yes to Zaid's proposal, alongside a ring emoji.

In the picture, Gauahar and Zaid are all smiles, with the actress holding a balloon with words: "She said Yes".

Gauahar wore a simple yet elegant floral pink and white suit while Zaid looked handsome in a golden colour shirt paired with denims.

Soon after the announcement, the couple started getting lots of congratulatory messages. Several members of the entertainment industry including Sunil Grover, Jay Bhanushali, and Neha Kakkar extended their best wishes.

"Oh wow... I'm so happy for you two," wrote Neha, while Sunil commented: "Congratulations".

Soon after the couple made it public that they are all set to tie the knot, Zaid's mother Farzana also took to social media to welcome her to-be daughter-in-law into the family. SHe shared some throwback snaps, in which Farzana and Gauahar are seen posing all smiles. As a caption to her post, Farzana wrote, "Welcome to our Family. Also congratulations to you too @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan. All my blessings, love & support is always with you’ll Stay happy (sic)."

Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid is a choreographer and a social media influencer. For sometime, rumours have been rife that Gauahar and Zaid are all set to be married in November.

