Here's Kapil Sharma and Parineeti Chopra's Advice to Their Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus as a pandemic. It has already spread to over a 100 countries, many of which are seeing travel restrictions. Italy, for instance is under complete lockdown.

The new norms for travel will have serious repercussions for the economy, aviation, travel, hospitality, consumer sentiment, exports and services sectors among other sectors and business is likely to take a back seat as precautions take centre-stage.

Not just the medical and government authorities, celebrities from the entertainment industry have also been at the forefront of issuing advisory to their fans as they urge them to avoid contact with each other and openly endorse the use of hand sanitizers and the necessity of public hygiene. The latest one to urge his fans to say no to hand shake was comedian Kapil Sharma who posted a picture of himself on social media wearing a breathing mask.

Kapil posted an image from an airplane as he wrote that it is safe to be careful.

In another instance, Parineeti Chopra urged her fans to not consider coronavirus a hype and take precautions.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

