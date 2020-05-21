Here's Kareena Kapoor Khan's First Selfie with Newborn Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan's loving moments with Taimur have always been loved by fans. Be it their casual outings, or play dates or formal events, the spotlight is always following the adorable mother-son duo.

Now, a throwback picture of Kareena from the time she gave birth to Tamiur at the hospital is doing the rounds on social media. The image shows newborn Taimur resting peacefully besides her mommy. He is wrapped in a blue cloth while Kareena looks blissed out seeing the little one asleep by her side. This image is one amongst the first pictures of Taimur and Kareena together and is priceless in every sense of the word.

Meanwhile, on the movies front, Kareena last featured in a cameo role in Angrezi Medium. She played the role of a London-based cop in the movie starring late Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. Before that she was seen playing the role of an expecting woman in blockbuster hit Good Newwz.

Next, Kareena features in Aamir Khan-starrer Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha. As per recent reports, the movie has completed only 60 per cent of the shooting and may miss the initial release date of Christmas 2020. The project was filming with full force before the coronavirus stalled all movie shooting indefinitely.

