Here's List of Tollywood Actors and Their Luxury Car Collection

The luxury vehicles owned by some of the topmost male actors in the Telugu film industry can make car lovers go crazy. And it’s not just the car lovers but also the fans of Tollywood actors who want to know the vehicles their favourite stars drive. Some of the topmost heroes of the Telugu film industry charge as much as Bollywood stars these days. A number of Telugu actors enjoy pan-India releases — thanks to their fan base spread all over the country.

Some of the male actors in the Telugu industry are really fond of cars. For big names like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Nagarjuna and NTR, it’s like having a car as soon as a big company launches one. With that being said, let’s have a look at some of the luxury cars possessed by some of the top heroes of the Telugu movie industry.

Jr NTR owns a Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3.10 crore, while Chiranjeevi owns a Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs 2 crores. Akkineni Nagarjuna has a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG worth Rs 2.5 crores and Prabhas owns a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster worth Rs 6 crores.

The list continues as Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has a Range Rover Autobiography of Rs 4.37 crores. On the other hand, Ram Charan owns a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 which is worth Rs 2.8 crore. While Mahesh Babu has a Range Rover Vogue of Rs 2.6 crore, Pawan Kalyan owns a Range Rover 3.0 SV AutoBiography worth Rs 4.5 crores. Allu Arjun has a Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence worth Rs 1.6 crores and Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.5 crores. Last, but not least, Vijay Deverakonda owns a Ford Mustang of Rs 75 lakhs.

