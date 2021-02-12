Here's Looking at 5 Anticipated Bollywood Film Pairings in 2021

It's always a delight to look forward to a brand-new pair on screen with fresh chemistry. 2021 will see several stars sharing screen space for the first time. While perennial collaborators keep the momentum going, it’s the new actor combinations that keep fans intrigued. Interestingly this year, many actors, who haven’t worked with one another, are teaming for their upcoming ventures. Here’s a look at all the names we can expect to see teaming up on screen for the first time in the new year.

Phone Bhoot

The effervescent trio of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are all set to add some spice on screen with their unusual pairing. They will be seen together in a supernatural comedy Phone Booth and will surely create some fresh magic on screen.

Prabhas' untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan

Perhaps, the most blockbuster first time pairing of the list. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are confirmed to unite on screen in Nag Ashwin's next project. The yet-untitled multilingual fiction drama will be a pleasant surprise for all movie fans in India with megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s casting acting like the crowning stroke.

Liger

Already much hype around Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s next going to be a pan-India project. The upcoming film Liger will see Vijay romance Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the film with its unique lead duo is likely to get the silver screens scorching.

Atrangi Re

Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re has been the centre of immense attention since its inception. Whether it is superstar Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush coming together on screen for the first time or Sara Ali Khan’s character which is touted to be a young girl from Bihar, the film has already created a buzz among fans. Perhaps, the most awaited on-screen union seen in a long time sure to send fans in a tizzy.

Pathan

One of the most promising movies of all time, Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand. Yes, the film is special as Shahrukh Khan re-unites with Deepika Padukone after Happy New Year (2014). Also, this is the first time when fans get to witness some high-octane action sequences between SRK and John Abraham. Wow, that was unexpected.

Which new pairs are you looking forward to in the new year?