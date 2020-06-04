Here's Masaba's Birthday Wish for Her Mother Neena Gupta

Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta is celebrating her 60th birthday and her daughter, Masaba sent the sweetest greeting on the occasion.

Masaba took the opportunity to thank her mother on the special day with a post on Instagram. She shared a stunning throwback photo of Neena wherein she doesn’t look a day beyond 18. As Masaba posted the picture, she thanked the veteran actress for giving her the greatest lesson in humility ever.

She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday mom (heart emojis) thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever. @neena_gupta (sic).”

Masaba is born to Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards.

Neena Gupta is known for her work on both big and small screens. She is remembered for her 1999 television series, Saans, which was also written and directed by her.

She secured the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Woh Chokri (1994).

Neena is admired for her performances in the second innings of her career. She garnered immense praise for her work in 2018 film, Badhaai Ho where she plays a woman who gets pregnant in her mid 50s. She won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

Neena was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer sports drama Panga. She also featured in an important role in the web series Panchayat alongside her Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Jitendra Kumar.

She will next be seen in Ranveer Singh- starrer ’83 and Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar that stars Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav, among others.

