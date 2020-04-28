Here's One Habit of Sonam Kapoor that Annoys Anand Ahuja

Celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been forever looked up to by fans. Their endearing moments on social media always get highlighted as they keep shelling out relationship goals for their online family.

Recently, while playing an online Instagram game, Sonam revealed that she uses Anand's toothbrush all the time and it annoys him. Responding to a question, "Never have I ever used someone's toothbrush without telling them?" Sonam says, "Always. Anand Ahuja's. I keep using and he gets so annoyed."

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are in New Delhi amid the lockdown and the couple is trying to make the most of their time together.

Sonam recently shared that phase in her life when she decided to take a break. Sharing a monochrome picture on her Instagram, the Zoya Factor star talked about the time when she was very pensive. Despite the success of her film Neerja (2016), she wasn’t elated and decided to take a year off. However, that year proved to be a life-changing moment for her as it was then when she met her life partner Anand Ahuja.

While on the work front, Sonam was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor (2019), an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

She has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

