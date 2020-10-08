Here's Pic of Sushant Singh Rajput Totally Rocking a Van Halen T-shirt

A throwback picture of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput wearing a blue Van Halen t-shirt has been shared on social media. The image shows that the late actor was probably an Eddie Van Halen fan. The late actor would often post videos while jamming with his friends on social media.

“Rock on in heaven and play it so loud that the whole world listens to you . We lost yet another huge talent #eddievanhalen due to cancer. But their legacy goes on.... #SushanSinghRajput #vanhalen #rip (sic),” read the caption.

The post was in honour of two departed celebrities Sushant Singh Rajput and Eddie Van Halen. The Bollywood actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June, while Van Halen passed away on October 6. Most fans reciprocated the sentiment and agreed.

Van Halen was a rocker in the 1970s and 80s. He co-founded the famous rock band Van Halen named after him and his brother’s family’s name.

Apart from the band, Van Halen earned respect for his musical talent when he performed a guitar solo on Michael Jackson’s extremely famous pop-song, Beat It in 1983.

Van Halen, like most rockers from the 80s, had his personal battle with drugs and alcoholism. Though some celebrities have claimed that Sushant also went through something similar, nothing can be confirmed for sure.

Van Halen did seek help eventually, going into rehabilitation for deaddiction in 2007. The first instance of his cancer was tongue cancer for which a part of his tongue was surgically removed in 2000.

However, his cancer came back. First in his throats, then later in his lungs. At the time of his death, it had reportedly spread to his brains.

The singer died surrounded by family; both his current and ex-wide, son, and brother.

Here’s how the industry remembered him.

Eddie Van Halen and Neil Peart were just too good for 2020. We all are My heart is broken — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 6, 2020

What a Long Great Trip It’s Been.. pic.twitter.com/M5pmkVi7hW — David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) October 7, 2020

Guitars are gently weeping everywhere. Shred In Power Eddie Van Halen.🎸💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) October 6, 2020

So sorry for your tragic loss @WolfVanHalen, but take solace in knowing that he will be long remembered and live on forever as one of Rock's most extraordinary guitar virtuosos. Condolences to you, Valerie @Wolfiesmom and the entire Van Halen family.#RIPEdward https://t.co/XWoCe8nrZv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 6, 2020

Born in the Netherlands and raised in California, Eddie Van Halen founded the rock group with his older brother Alex in the early 1970s and quickly earned a fan base.