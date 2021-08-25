Here’s Preity Zinta’s Emotional Connection With Himachal’s Apple Season

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta might be away from films and the world of cinema these days but she keeps on engaging with her fans on social media. The actress has recently shared a video on Instagram from her family apple orchard in Shimla. The actress recalled her childhood days while sharing a video from the apple orchard.

The actress shifted to the United States after her wedding and she often keeps sharing glimpses of her life through social media. These days Preity is in Shimla and she shared her emotional connection with the apple orchard while sharing how her grandfather built the orchard.

In the video pointing towards the apples, the actress is showing the people the beautiful apples that are there since it is the apple season. “ I was so excited to see apple trees after so long that the minute it stopped raining I ran out and made this video,” the actress said in her Instagram post.

Talking about her childhood connection with the apple orchard she shared that was an emotional moment for her to return to the family orchard during the apple season after so many years. “Apple season was always special. So many rules. No eating in the grading halls, no disturbing or distracting the labour that diligently plucked apples in special baskets called Kiltas, no playing with apples or throwing them around etc.,” wrote the actress recalling the best days of her childhood spent at the apple orchard.

The actress also revealed that during the apple season her favourite part was ‘plucking and collecting the largest and the smallest apples of the season’.

“Two years ago, I officially became a farmer and I am so proud to be part of the farming community of the apple belt of Himachal Pradesh,” posted Preity Zinta while hailing the farmers and calling the Himachal apples ‘the best in the world’. She also thanked her brother for planting organic apple trees in the orchard.

The actress was last seen on screen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit with co-stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade. This marked her comeback after seven years.

