Rashmika Mandanna Replies to Troll Who Asks Why She Gets Chosen by Directors

South actress Rashmika Mandanna gave a befitting reply to a troll who wondered why the actress gets chosen to play lead roles in films regularly. Recently, Mandanna’s first look from her upcoming movie Pushpa was released. Her intense, enigmatic look had gone viral on social media.

Replying to the Twitter user, the actress wrote, “Naa acting kosam (It’s because of my acting)," with laugh-out-loud emojis. Later, the netizen deleted his comment.

Rashmika will be seen alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa. The movie, which will be screened throughout India, has been shot in two parts. According to reports, the film will be released on December 17. Apart from Arjun and Mandana, the movie also stars Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who recently had a critical success with the movie Malik. Dhananjaya, a young actor from sandalwood (the Kannada movie industry), is also essaying a key role in the film. The first song from the movie, Pushpa Daakko Daakko Meka, was released on August 13 and has over 6 crore views so far on YouTube.

When it comes to the story of the movie, director Sukumar says that the revenge formula of the movie will guarantee its success. The film is being produced by Maitree Movie Makers and will be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

