Here's Shah Rukh Khan's Response on 'Who is His Biggest Competitor'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi Film industry. Anything related to him has to go viral on the internet. A short clip of him has been surfaced on social media where Sajid Khan can be seen asking him who is the biggest competitor of SRK. To answer this, the actor threw away the notebook and responded in swag, leaving everyone amused. While Anushka can be seen laughing on his reactions in the clip, the audience can be seen going gaga over it.

The clip appears to be from Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh hosted TV show Yaaron Ki Baarat where Shah Rukh and Anushka arrived as a guest. Both the actors, who have been friends for nearly 12 years now, were seen entertaining audience with some fun tasks and revealing some secrets about each other on the show.

Shah Rukh and Anushka had been featured together in Four movies including Jab Tak hai Jaan and Jab Harry Met Sejal. He was also seen in Anushka’s Aye Dil Hai Mushkil in a cameo role. Shah Rukh is even the first co-actor of Anushka as she made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and hence she shares a very special bond with him.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Anushka and Katrina Kaif. It’s been a very long time since the actor has been away from the silver screen. During an AskSRK session on Twitter, the actor hinted that he will announce his next project soon. He replied, “Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon (sic).”

Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon.... https://t.co/3sn6OGal35 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

SRK is now rumoured to be featuring in Yash Raj Films' upcoming project, titled Pathan. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will begin shooting this month. As per reports, Salman Khan will also join SRK for the movie.