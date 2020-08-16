MOVIES

Here's Sophie Turner's Birthday Wish for 'Baby Daddy' Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner posted on social media in a while to wish husband and 'baby daddy' Joe Jonas on his 31st birthday. Take a look.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
Sophie Turner shared a lovely throwback picture with husband Joe Jonas to wish him on the occasion of his birthday. In the lovely snap, the husband and wife can be seen dining at a restaurant as they hold each other's arms for this adorable moment to be captured on camera.

Captioning the post, Sophie wrote, "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy (sic)."

Sophie and Joe have welcomed their baby daughter Willa recently. The couple got married in Las Vegas in May 2019, and had a second, bigger ceremony in France later that year.

In another instance, Joe's brother Nick too wished him on social media on the occasion of his birthday. Posting a pic with Joe, Nick wrote, "You’re the funniest person I know and I love celebrating you. I feel so lucky to have you as my brother. I love you so much. Happy birthday."

Kevin Jonas also shared a sweet birthday wish for his younger brother. He posted a picture of Joe and wrote, "Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. Hope you have an incredible day!"

