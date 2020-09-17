Here's Sourav Ganguly's Advice to Hrithik Roshan if He Wants to Play the Cricketer in Biopic

There were reports doing the rounds earlier this year that a biopic is being planned on former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and Hrithik Roshan is in top running to portray the left-handed batsman. Now, opening up on the topic, Sourav said during an interaction with Neha Dhupia on her chat show that he'd very much like Hrithik to play him in the film but added that the War star may have to work on his physique to look like him.

Durig their interaction, first Sourav said that he could think of no one who can play him on screen. When Neha said Hrithik was the closest she could think of, Sourav told her, “But he’s got to get a body like me, first. Lot of people would say the way Hrithik’s body is, how good-looking he is, and how muscular he is, people would say ‘Aree, you’ll have to get a body like Hrithik’. But, Hrithik will have to get a body like me first.”

Sourav did not confirm or deny rumours of a biopic on him but seems like the talks are on. If Hrithik is indeed approached for the role, he may have to shed weight and work on prosthetics to resemble Sourav. Hrithik convincingly shed weight for a role when we saw him in Super 30, where he played Bihar based teacher Anand Kumar.

Meanwhile, after War, Hrithik is yet to officially announce his next project. There are rumours that he will be featuring in his father Rakesh Roshan's Krrish movie now.