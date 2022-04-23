Here's The Bollywood Diva KGF Star Yash Wants To Work With

KGF star Yash is hogging all the attention these days, thanks to his outstanding performance in the box office smash KGF: Chapter 2. While many female leads want to work with the superstar, recently Yash stated in an interview that if given a chance, he would like to share the big screen with Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone has left an impression — which, let’s admit, only a few can emulate — on the industry with her outstanding performances in films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat among others. Actors from all over the country want to work with this supremely talented actor.

Deepika Padukone, who currently reigns supreme in Bollywood, is already working with Pan India star Prabhas on Project K.

Deepika, who had never worked in a Telugu film before, spoke about her experience working on the highly anticipated science action film. Deepika revealed to Anupama Chopra of Film Companion that she was nervous about working on such a large project. “I am nervous because I feel like yes, when the camera rolls, it will feel like familiar territory,” the Om Shanti Om actor said.

She further stated that she had never worked with Prabhas or Nag before and working in a language other than Hindi was very different. She also mentioned the film’s heavy-duty VFX work, which has already generated a lot of buzz. “I’m excited because we’re embarking on a new journey, I’m nervous because it’s unknown.”

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming projects include Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Project K, starring Prabhas, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and the official Hindi remake of ‘The Intern, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.