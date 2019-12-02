Here's the First Look of A Suitable Boy Featuring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter has revealed the first look of his upcoming project A Suitable Boy. The photo, which was shared by the actor on his Instagram account, features him along with Tabu sitting on a swing. The actor can be seen sporting a moustache for the upcoming series. Tabu, on her part, can be seen caressing his face in the image.

The actor shared the image, with the caption, "A Suitable Boy... first look (sic)."

The series, which is an adaptation of the Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name, is about Mrs Rupa Mehra, one of the central characters, and her efforts to arrange the marriage of her younger daughter, Lata, to a "suitable boy".

The adaptation, which is being directed by Mira Nair, has a screenplay by Andrew Davis and is going to be a BBC-backed series that consists of six one-hour episodes.

Apart from Tabu and Ishaan Khatter, the series will also feature Rasika Duggal, Vivaan Shah, Tanya Maniktala and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.

The makers of the series have also released a still from the series showcasing Tanya Maniktala as Lata and Mahira Kakkar as her mother Rupa Mehra, two of the central characters in the show.

Taking to Twitter, they posted, "We are thrilled to share some gorgeous first look photos of our upcoming production of #ASuitableBoy. This picture features Tanya Maniktala as our heroine Lata and Mahira Kakkar as her mother Mrs Rupa Mehra."

Revealing further about Khatter's character, they posted, "This picture features Ishaan Khatter as our other lead Maan and Tabu as Saeeda Bai, the courtesan with whom he becomes dangerously infatuated."

We are thrilled to share some gorgeous first look photos of our upcoming production of #ASuitableBoy. This picture features Tanya Maniktala as our heroine Lata and Mahira Kakkar as her mother Mrs Rupa Mehra. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BbOk0jmLNy — Lookout Point TV (@LookoutPointTV) December 2, 2019

A Suitable Boy is set to premiere in 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.