1-min read

Here's the First Look of 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Aamna Sharif is all set to bring Komolika back into the lives of Prerna and Anurag. Check out her look in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' here.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
Here's the First Look of 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Image of Aamna Sharif as Komolika, courtesy of Instagram

Pictures of Aamna Sharif's look as Kasautii Zindagii Kay vamp Komolika have surfaced online and has stoked a lot of fan frenzy surrounding her entry into the show. In the pics, one can see glimpses of Hina Khan's Komolika in Aamna as she takes over the role from the former. The styling of Aamna's Komolika is very much in lines with Hina's look, but Aamna sure seems glamorous in her new avatar.

In the pics, Aamna can be seen wearing an off-shoulder, blue-coloured blouse and a similar coloured lehenga. She has her eyes dark with mascara as she looks quite intriguing and beautiful. The actress sported curled-up hair and heavy jewellery to compliment her evil look.

Aamna also wears Komolika's nose ring, which even Hina sported when she had played the character. She can also be seen wearing yellow bangles and a colourful neck piece.

Earlier there was a lot of speculation surrounding who will be the new Komolika and finally the buck stopped with Aamna. About her entry in the show, producer Ekta Kapoor told a website, "I am very happy that one of my favourite actresses is back with us."

Aamna and Ekta had earlier collaborated on the 2004 soap Kahiin Toh Hoga.



