Here's the First Picture of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Wedding Invitation

.@priyankachopra brought Macaroons for her cast and crew of #TheSkyIsPink from Paris 😋❤️ pic.twitter.com/CUQKAqFge4 — Priyanka & Nick 🔥 (@PrickFanClub) November 20, 2018

After surprising everyone with a sudden ‘roka’ ceremony in August, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in December. The wedding preparations have already begun and pictures of the invite have also started making rounds on the internet.Ditching the usual, Priyanka has replaced the ‘shaddi ka laddo’ with French macaroons.The pastel green invitation box with golden detailing on it looks elegant, and the macaroons are specially ordered from Paris by Priyanka.The snaps of the invitation were shared by her The Sky is Pink co-actor Farhan Akhtar and celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani.Priyanka re-shared them on her Instagram. Take a look at the pictures.Rumours of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s December wedding in Jodhpur doing the rounds, actress' mother Madhu Chopra has reportedly reached the Blue City to oversee preparations of the upcoming nuptials.Priyanka and her fiance Nick will reportedly get married on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple will reportedly host a three-day wedding festivities.s per reports, the pre-wedding ceremonies, which will be spread over various picturesque venues in Jodhpur, will begin from November 29. Priyanka, who is currently shooting in New Delhi, is expected to join her mother on Friday.Madhu oversaw the arrangements and discussed the details of the wedding. She also reviewed the preparations at the Umaid Bhawan and visited the Mehrangarh Fort thereafter.Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday. The American singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in the British capital in order to shop a special ring for Priyanka.