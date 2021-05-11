Here's the First Question for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Registration

The registration process for the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati began from Monday, and host Amitabh Bachchan presented the first question for the upcoming KBC aspirants on Sony television.

Interested participants are required to send their answers by 9 pm today i.e. May 11. If because of some reason you forgot to see the question, then worry no more. The first question that was asked for the registration process of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Monday was:

To commemorate whose birth anniversary did the Government of India declare January 23 as “Parakram Diwas”?

A) Shaheed Bhagat SinghB) Netaji Subhas Chandra BoseC) Chandrashekhar AzarD) Mangal Pandey

https://www.instagram.com/p/COuCTDaKczV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

If you can answer the question without googling it on the internet or referring to a book, then you might be eligible to participate in the upcoming season of this quiz game.

Following the same registration and selection process like last year, this year as well the makers of the show have kept the process completely digital. Aspiring participants may download the SonyLIV app or refer to SMS method to complete the steps for registration which are as follows:

-Host Amitabh Bachchan will present a question every night at 9 PM on Sony TV.-Interested participants can answer the questions either through SMS or through the Sony LIV app.-Open the Sonyliv app and click on the KBC link-A registration question will appear on your screen, which you will have to answer.-Here participants will have to fill in their personal details on the form that appears.-Submit the form after you are done filling it.

Follow these instructions to register through SMS process:

-Listen to the question that will be announced at 9 pm on Sony TV-Send the correct answer via SMS in this format : KBC, Option A, B, C or D, Age, Gender on to 509093

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here