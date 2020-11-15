Awards Legendary Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Won in His Acting Career

Iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on November 15, 2020 due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 85. He had tested Covid-19 positive on October 6 and was hospitalised for forty days.

Known for his collaborations with Oscar winning director Satyajit Ray, Chatterjee had been awarded several prestigious awards for his contributions to the field of cinema. Let us take you through the list of some of the coveted awards granted to the legendary actor.

•Bengal Film Journalists' Association — Best Actor

Soumitra won the BFJA best actor award eight times which makes him the male actor with highest number of BFJA awards. He won it for his roles in Bengali films made between 1961 to 2006.

•Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

This award was given to the celebrated actor in the year 1998 by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Indian government’s academy for the performing arts.

•Padma Bhushan

This government of India’s award is the third highest civilian honour given to people for their ‘distinguished service of a high order’ in any field. Soumitra was given the award in 2004 by the government.

•Dadasaheb Phalke Award

In order to recognise his contribution to the Indian cinema, Soumitra was given the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2012. Named after the reputed director Phalke who was the director of India’s first feature film, this award is given once annually by the Indian government.

•Knight of the Legion of Honour/ Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur

The Indian actor’s cinematic journey and contribution was recognised by the government of France and Soumitra received this prestigious award in 2018 by the ambassador of France.

•Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

In 1999, Soumitra became the first Indian to be awarded the title French distinction of Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters. Before he was awarded this, he had acted in an Indo-French film directed by Satyajit Ray called Shakha Proshakha.

•National Film Award

Never winning a National award earlier in his career, Soumitra was recognised by the government body in 2007 for his role in Podokkhep (Footsteps).