1-min read

Here's the New, Fun-Filled Trailer of Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's Mission Mangal

A week ahead of the film’s official release, a new trailer of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal was unveiled on Thursday.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 8, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
Here's the New, Fun-Filled Trailer of Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's Mission Mangal
The lead cast of Mission Mangal. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

A week ahead of the film’s official release, a new trailer of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal was unveiled on Thursday. The trailer shows a series of experiences by the scientists who made Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) a success in 2013.

The 2-minutes-10-seconds video begins with Akshay Kumar, who is playing the role of Mission Director in Mission Mangal, announcing the launch of GSLV 'Fat Boy' as being unsuccessful to the media at a press conference.

In the trailer, his indomitable spirit shines through when he says, "India peechey aur peechey reh jaega agar humne chalang nahi maari (India is behind others and will remain behind if we don’t take a leap)."

At another point in the trailer, Akshay Kumar can be seen saying, “ISRO has not been Indian Space Research Organisation, it has always been impossible space research organisation, a dream that can be a reality."

Vidya Balan, who is essaying the role of the Project Director, is portrayed as an energetic woman who lifts up Akshay's spirits with her crazy ideas. In the trailer, when Vidya is asked why she performs puja being a scientist, she says, "Because I believe in God. There is a power beyond science."

The trailer shows that Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are mocked upon for their over-ambitious dreams and are subsequently assigned a team of junior scientists played by Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon.

The trailer also portrays a moment when the temporary scrapping of the then Chandrayan 2 mission sees Vidya Balan experiencing a Eureka moment and Akshay Kumar bowing down to her before MOM takes off.

Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's first movie as part of his recently signed three-film deal with Fox Star Studios. The story is written by R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Saketh Kondiparthi and Sajid-Farhad and the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

