Here's the Only Celebrity Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Follows on Social Media

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram account speaks for itself. Her page is filled with pictures of her family members including husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, their daughter Aardhaya. The former Miss World is known for keeping her timeline unique. Her fans and followers stay glued to Instagram in order to get a glimpse of the Bachchans. The actress, who joined the photo and video sharing platform in 2007, enjoys a 9.5 million following on the site. Now, the question is whom all does she follow? The answer is one. Yes, you heard it right. She only follows one person on Instagram. And guess who it can be? It’s none other than her husband Abhishek.

Aishwarya is not that active on the social media platform and uses it to mark special occasions. Like last month, on June 18, she picked a still from her film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to mark its 22nd year anniversary. Along with the snap, she wrote, “22 years of “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” I am reminded by such an outpouring of love… But my dearest Sanjay…This one is evergreen…Forever…Thank You… And to all our audience world over… And my everloving family of well-wishers… Thank you for all your love…Always much love too”.

Before this, Aishwarya updated her timeline on the occasion of her mother,Brindya Rai’s birthday. She shared a happy snap featuring herself, birthday girl, Abhishek and cute Aaradhya. Happy 70th birthday, darling mommyyy-doddaaa. Love you,” her caption read. Don’t miss the oh-so-yummy birthday cakes kept on the table.https://www.instagram.com/p/CPOWuXOpAsM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

For all those waiting for the actress's next film, she will be seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ a Mani Ratnam movie. Till then, Aishwarya’s fans can get insights through her Instagram account. Keywords – Aishwarya rai Bachchan, Instagram, following, Abhishek Bachchan

