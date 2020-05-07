MOVIES

Here's the Real Story Behind Salman Khan Interrupting Iulia Vantur's Live Video Chat

Iulia Vantur (L)

A video of Salman Khan crashing live video chat of Iulia Vantur had gone viral. Iulia now reveals the real story behind the incident.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel farmhouse with close friends and family members. Romanian model-actress Iulia Vantur is also with him in quarantine and a few days ago a video of Salman crashing the former's video call and making an appearance during her live chat had gone viral.

Read: Step Inside Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse with Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa

While looking at the clip many assumed that Salman accidentally made an appearance during Iulia's video, the truth is far from it. In fact, Iulia has now revealed that what actually happened was a thought out prank that Salman executed perfectly. In an interview, Iulia said that Salman had planned his appearance in the video and that she was not aware of it at all.

Iulia said, "I was doing an interview on a TV show in Romania and he surprised me. He knew that I was going do it and he prepared the set up for me to have a good light and I was like 'why are you doing that?' Suddenly he came out of the background and surprised me. He wanted to say hello to everyone and it was just that I was very surprised because I did not expect him to do that and that is why I was a little bit shocked."

You can check out Iulia's full interview below.

On the movies front, Salman next features in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The action movie is directed by Prabhudeva, who also helmed Salman's Dabangg 3.

