Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Here's the Secret Behind Saif Ali Khan's Transformation for Jawaani Jaaneman

It seems that actor Saif Ali Khan has undergone an amazing makeover before the commencement of his next film Jawaani Jaaneman.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here's the Secret Behind Saif Ali Khan's Transformation for Jawaani Jaaneman
Saif Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/House of Pataudi)
Loading...

It seems that actor Saif Ali Khan has undergone an amazing makeover before the commencement of his next film Jawaani Jaaneman. Turns out that the actor not only cropped his long mane but also sported a crew cut and a stubble. Most importantly he lost 11 kilos for the role!

According to a DNA story, what makes the transformation even more special is that the actor did it without a trainer or a nutritionist. While there were earlier reports that he was following a no-sugar, no-carbs diet, but a source close to the actor denied it stating that all the actor is doing is eating home-cooked meals, which includes dal, roti, chawal, subzi in proportion and a basic workout routine.

The source further told DNA that Saif has been playing characters that required him to undergo various physical transformations.

Notably, the first season of his debut web series and his upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior needed him to bulk up and furthermore, he had to sport a beard for a long time for his roles of a warrior and a naga sadhu for Tanhaji and Laal Kaptaan respectively.

The source further revealed to DNA that Saif had to slip into his character for Jawaani Jaanemann, which is a coming-of-age film, for which he lost weight and changed his hairstyle. The insider further added that the actor managed the transformation all by himself with healthy "ghar ka khana."

The source further added that the actor's cheat meals have only been on days he would travel or special occasions like his birthday or the wrap-up of the shoot for Jawaani Jaaneman. Turns out the actor does weights and cardio without an instructor, the source revealed.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram