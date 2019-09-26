Here's the Secret Behind Saif Ali Khan's Transformation for Jawaani Jaaneman

It seems that actor Saif Ali Khan has undergone an amazing makeover before the commencement of his next film Jawaani Jaaneman. Turns out that the actor not only cropped his long mane but also sported a crew cut and a stubble. Most importantly he lost 11 kilos for the role!

According to a DNA story, what makes the transformation even more special is that the actor did it without a trainer or a nutritionist. While there were earlier reports that he was following a no-sugar, no-carbs diet, but a source close to the actor denied it stating that all the actor is doing is eating home-cooked meals, which includes dal, roti, chawal, subzi in proportion and a basic workout routine.

The source further told DNA that Saif has been playing characters that required him to undergo various physical transformations.

Notably, the first season of his debut web series and his upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior needed him to bulk up and furthermore, he had to sport a beard for a long time for his roles of a warrior and a naga sadhu for Tanhaji and Laal Kaptaan respectively.

The source further revealed to DNA that Saif had to slip into his character for Jawaani Jaanemann, which is a coming-of-age film, for which he lost weight and changed his hairstyle. The insider further added that the actor managed the transformation all by himself with healthy "ghar ka khana."

The source further added that the actor's cheat meals have only been on days he would travel or special occasions like his birthday or the wrap-up of the shoot for Jawaani Jaaneman. Turns out the actor does weights and cardio without an instructor, the source revealed.

