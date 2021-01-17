Here's the Secret to Getting Rocking Abs Like Erica Fernandes

TV actress Erica Fernandes has been away from the screens since Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot went of the air but she keeps her fans entertained with her social media posts and updates. She was recently spotted during an outing in Mumbai, where she let us in on the secret to getting abs like her.

Erica is a fitness freak and her Instagram profile is proof of that. Apart from working out in various forms like yoga and gymming, Erica shared that she follows a gluten-free diet to remain in shape. She said in the video, "A gluten free diet does not let you get a belly."

Erica wore a high-neck crop top as she was snapped in Mumbai in the outdoors. She teamed it up with denims and white sneakers.

On personal front, Erica revealed last year that she has been in a relationship for over three years. "I am not single. I am in relationship and he's not from the industry. It's been over three years now. We are very good friends. We speak about all kinds of nonsense. He doesn't like watching me romance any other guy on screen," Erica had shared in a video interaction.

Erica recently featured in Maula music video alongside Rohman Shawl and Salman Shaikh. The narrative of the video chronicles a love triangle that touches upon unrequited love and the loss of love. It is sung by Papon.