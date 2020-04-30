MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Here's the Story Behind Rishi Kapoor's Nickname 'Chintu'

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor shared a very close bond with his family and in a throwback interview he spoke about getting the nickname Chintu.

Share this:

Thursday proved to be black day for cinema lovers as we lost one of its brightest stars in Rishi Kapoor. The actor was 67 and suffering from leukemia for over two years.

Known for great acting chops and versatile roles, Rishi was globally known by his nickname Chintu. Although the endearing call was loved by fans, the actor did not like the nickname. He even tweeted expressing the struggle he went through to establish his name as Rishi Kapoor.

He also mentioned that the dislike led him to not give his children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor nicknames.

Sharing the story behind this nickname, Rishi had told The Times of India in an old interview that “It was something created ever since infancy."

It was actually taken from a poem that Rishi’s older brother actor Randhir Kapoor had read in school.

“When my brother, Randhir Kapoor, was in school, he found a poem that had the following lines, ‘Chote se Chintu miya, Lambi si Pooch, Jaha jaaye Chintu miya, wahaan jaye pooch.’ Since I was youngest and the newly born, Chintu became my nickname,” the actor had said.

With over 120 movies to his name, Rishi shot to fame at the age of 21 with his father Raj Kapoor’s movie Bobby in 1973. He belonged to Bollywood’s oldest family of the Kapoors and consolidated his position with his acting mettle.

Raj Kapoor had three sons Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters Reema and Reetu. All three sons had special nicknames. While Randhir is called Daboo, the youngest brother Rajiv was nicknamed Chimpu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres