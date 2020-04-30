Here's the Story Behind Rishi Kapoor's Nickname 'Chintu'

Thursday proved to be black day for cinema lovers as we lost one of its brightest stars in Rishi Kapoor. The actor was 67 and suffering from leukemia for over two years.

Known for great acting chops and versatile roles, Rishi was globally known by his nickname Chintu. Although the endearing call was loved by fans, the actor did not like the nickname. He even tweeted expressing the struggle he went through to establish his name as Rishi Kapoor.

He also mentioned that the dislike led him to not give his children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor nicknames.

Worked very hard to get Rishi Kapoor back as my name! Parents must never nick name a child. I never did. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 4, 2019

Sharing the story behind this nickname, Rishi had told The Times of India in an old interview that “It was something created ever since infancy."

It was actually taken from a poem that Rishi’s older brother actor Randhir Kapoor had read in school.

“When my brother, Randhir Kapoor, was in school, he found a poem that had the following lines, ‘Chote se Chintu miya, Lambi si Pooch, Jaha jaaye Chintu miya, wahaan jaye pooch.’ Since I was youngest and the newly born, Chintu became my nickname,” the actor had said.

With over 120 movies to his name, Rishi shot to fame at the age of 21 with his father Raj Kapoor’s movie Bobby in 1973. He belonged to Bollywood’s oldest family of the Kapoors and consolidated his position with his acting mettle.

Raj Kapoor had three sons Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters Reema and Reetu. All three sons had special nicknames. While Randhir is called Daboo, the youngest brother Rajiv was nicknamed Chimpu.

