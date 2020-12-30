Here's the Truth About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Getting Engaged During Family Getaway

Actors and real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had travelled to Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, along with Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt, on Tuesday. Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also joined the family. Because of this, reports started to circulate that Ranbir and Alia would get engaged during their New Year' celebration.

Now, veteran actor and Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor denied the reports. Talking to Indian Express, he said, "It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect."

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about her personal life and reports surrounding his impending wedding to Alia Bhatt saying that the deal would’ve been "sealed" had the "pandemic not hit our lives". "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he said.

Neetu Kapoor recently shared a selfie with Ranbir and Ranveer Singh which went viral. The selfie marked as a confirmation that Ranveer and Deepika had joined their co-actors to ring in 2021 together.

On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were first spotted at the Mumbai airport. In colour-coordinated outfits, Ranveer was seen wearing a beige overcoat over a pullover and matching trousers. Whereas Deepika was seen in a beige co-ord set with a brown long jacket. The Kapoors and Bhatt's were later papped at the airport. The group also included Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara.