Read Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Unpublished Poem that Lata Mangeshkar Sang

The entire nation is mourning the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was also a poet. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is deeply saddened as she shared a very close bond with him, she considered him like a father. On his demise she said, "He was like my father. He called me Beti. I feel I've lost my father all over again.”In 2014, the singer was a part of a music album of Vajpayee’s poems. Recalling the ‘unforgettable’ experience, she said, "It was officially released in his home in Delhi. All the poems in the album, that we named 'Antarnaad', were handpicked by me and composer Mayuresh Pai. When Atalji saw the poems we had selected, he was very happy, specially with 'Geet naya gata hoon', which was among his personal favourites.”On Friday, she took to Twitter and shared an unreleased poem she recorded back in 2014. She wrote, " मेरे दद्दा अटलजी एक साधुपुरुष थे.हिमालय जैसे ऊँचे थे और गंगा जैसे पवित्र थे। मैंने उनकी कुछ कविताएँ जब रेकॉर्ड की थी तब ये एक कविता अल्बम में नहीं थी। वो कविता मैं आज उनकी याद को अर्पण करती हूँ."Mangeshkar has sang the iconic poem Than Gayi Maut Se Than Gayi by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. You can listen to the poem here:Not only Lata Mageshkar but actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah rukh Khan shared heartfelt condolences for one the finest leaders of India.The BJP stalwart was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Vajpayee's condition worsened and he was put on life-support system and took his last breath on Thursday.