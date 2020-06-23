Here's What Abhishek Bachchan Has to Say About Aishwarya Rai's Dedication in Raavan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Recently, Jr Bachchan, reflecting on his journey in the industry, heaped praise on Aishwarya.

The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor on Monday took to Instagram to look back at his films from 2010, which include Raavan and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se. Putting out a short clip, he shared some memorable experiences with his followers.

The actor said Raavan was his ‘most challenging film, both physically and emotionally’. He also praised Aishwarya for her dedication. The Dhoom actor said, “My 8th film with the missus. She was an absolute trooper during the making of the film. The dedication, and sheer strength it took for her to perform the complexities of her role is just awe inspiring.”

He added she did all the hard work in the film with her “trademark smile.”

The Run actor, recalling the shooting days of Raavan, said it baffles him that Ash had to perform each scene twice as they were shooting the Hindi and Tamil versions simultaneously.

Jr Bachchan also said that he and Raavan director Mani Ratnam reunited for the film for the third time. The actor shared that the movie gave him the opportunity to work with Vikram.

“Huge salute! Raavan also gave me the opportunity to work with @the_real_chiyaan I’ve been a huge fan of his ( must have watched Dhool- his Tamil film over 17 times ) he has always been so loving towards me and I learnt so much by just observing him (sic),” he said.

In his long Instagram post, he also talked about Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se and said that the story of the movie was close to his heart. “I felt compelled as a patriotic Indian to be a part of the telling of their immense courage and sacrifice,” he added.

