Here's What Aditya Narayan has Planned for His Wedding with Shweta Agarwal

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan is going to tie the knot with girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, who acted opposite him in his debut film Shaapit, on December 1. Aditya has recently revealed the song to which he and Shweta will be dancing on their special day. It is reported that they will be dancing to Udit Narayan’s song Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. The singer said that it was love at first sight for him when he met Shweta.

As per the couple’s wedding schedule, the mehndi function will be taking place on November 29, wedding on December 1 and a reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on December 2.

"Only family and close friends will be witness to the wedding in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situations," Times of India quoted Aditya as saying. He added that they are planning to have a sangeet function on December 2, on the day of the reception. At that function, the entire family is expected to deliver performances.

The wedding outfits for the couple will be designed by Shweta. The singer stated that she is a fashion designer, besides being an actress. She has been designing his outfits for many years now, Aditya divulged.

Talking of Shweta, he said, “Shweta is an extremely calm and polite girl. I am just the opposite, highly energetic and sometimes impatient, too. But, she has been extremely patient, and I can say she is the balancing factor in my life.”

Aditya had planned to propose Shweta in the Maldives, but he could not do so because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He put forward the marriage proposal before her in Lonavala. After their wedding, the couple will be going to Gulmarg, Kashmir for their honeymoon.

“Our flights were booked in March, but eight hours before our departure, we got the news that Maldives was under lockdown,” he said.

He revealed that he had kept the ring ready for the proposal since December last year. The singer was to propose her at an exotic beach destination in March.