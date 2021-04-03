Here's What Akanksha Puri has to Say About Her Wedding Rumours with Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh recently hosted an ‘Akhand Paath’ at his house in Mumbai which saw actress Akanksha Puri in attendance. While Mika posted a few videos from the ‘Paath’, Akanksha too shared a short clip featuring Mika and her attending the ‘Akhand Paath’. “Seeking blessings," Akanksha had captioned the post.

She followed it up with a heart-eyed emoji and a few hashtags that read, “#yearsoftogetherness #feelingblessed #beautiful #beauty #vibes #fun #happy #togetherforlife #bond #life #friends #instagood #instadaily #instagram #picoftheday #photooftheday #smile #ootd #beingme #akankshapuri."

The model also tagged Mika on the post and followed it up with a red heart emoticon.

Akanksha’s post sparked her romance rumours with Mika Singh. While many speculated that the two were engaged, a section of social media users went ahead and congratulated Akanksha and Mika. However, the model-actress has finally broken her silence on the reports of her engagement with Mika Singh.

The ‘Vighnaharta Ganesha’ actress told ETimes, “So this was a paath (pooja) that he (Mika Singh) kept at his residence, it’s done for positivity and good luck for future."

“I just went there to seek blessings but looks like people are assuming something else! And coincidentally this was on April fool’s day so people thought it’s some prank but these are genuine pictures and videos from his house!! Mika and I know each other for more than 12 years now, he is more like a family, he has always been there for me and we share a very strong bond!! But definitely, we are not engaged nor we have any such plans!!"

“I know, our fans love to see us together but sorry it’s not happening."