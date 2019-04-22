Take the pledge to vote

Here’s What Alia Bhatt Has to Say on Kalank’s Lukewarm Reception and Rangoli Chandel

Alia Bhatt will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the first instalment of Ayan Mukherji’s three-part passion project Brahmastra.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
Image: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
Whether it be Kalank’s underwhelming performance at the box office or Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel attacking her and her family on social media, Alia Bhatt sure knows how to tactfully navigate through difficult situations.

On her recent film Kalank not meeting the critics and audience’s expectations, the 25-year-old actor said at the Critics Choice Film Awards, "I'm not going to analyse my film because that is something not required. Audience verdict is the biggest proof for a film and when the audience does not accept a film then it should not do well. That's just the way it is. We should accept it, come back, try and make sure they're not disappointed next time."

When asked about Rangoli repeatedly attacking her and her family on Twitter, Alia said, "If I am mature then my family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. I don't want to get into this. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day. I should not pay attention to what people are saying. Everyone has a right to say and what they want to say. I'll remain quiet and this is my stand."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will next be seen opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the first instalment of Ayan Mukherji’s three-part passion project Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachahan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

