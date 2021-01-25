Here's What All was Similar in Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Virushka's Wedding

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaug’s luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Varun, 33, shared a couple of photographs from the wedding ceremony on social media.

Read: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Wedding Photos: Inside Bollywood Star's Intimate Wedding in Alibaug

“Life long love just became official,” he captioned the pictures. The couple opted for colour-coordinated heavily embellished Indian attires in beige for their special day. While Natasha wore a lehenga and kept her hair, make-up and jewellery minimal, Dhawan chose a sherwani with a silver-blue stole and matching mojari to complete his look. Soon after the duo exchanged the wedding vows, media persons present outside the wedding venue were treated with sweets. The newlyweds also posed for the photographs present at the resort.

Meanwhile, Varun and Natasha also hired the same team as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to capture their wedding moments - same photographer (Stories by Joseph Hardik) and same videographer (The Wedding Filmer). They also had the same wedding planner (Shaadi Squad).

Read: Karan Johar 'Filled with Multitude of Memories' at Varun Dhawan's Wedding, Pens Emotional Note

Varun and Natasha's wedding was an intimate affair. Select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli, Manish Malhotra and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the do.

The newlywed also sent out laddoos for the media waiting to click them outside the venue.

Celebrations had started in the wedding venue, The Mansion Resort, in Alibaug on January 22 with the wedding taking place on Sunday. It is reported that the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai come February 2.

(With news agency inputs)