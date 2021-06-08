Here's What All Went Down at Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar's Wedding Ceremony

Yami Gautam surprised everyone with the surprise wedding announcement with filmmaker Aditya Dhar over the weekend. Now her wedding planner has revealed details of her celebrations.

Wedding planner Gitesh Sharma, whose company Royal Caterers and Tent Decorators organised the celebrations, revealed that he was tasked with arranging her wedding on a one-day notice. “Yami’s father contacted us a day before their wedding ceremonies (sangeet and mehndi) began. The Gautams brought their own family pandit (priest) from Bilaspur or Hamirpur for the rituals,” he said.

He added, “They were clear that they didn’t want a larger-than-life, glamorous wedding. Instead, they wanted the ceremonies to be conducted in a natural and traditional way, as it happens in their hometowns. They got married in front of a deodhar tree. The mandap was decorated with marigold flowers and banana leaves, with a gold-and-white theme running across the décor. After the wedding, there was a small reception in the evening with family members. The mehndi was held in the courtyard.”

