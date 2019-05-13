English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Has to Say About Working with Sanjay Dutt in Their New Film Panipat
Also starring Kriti Sanon, Panipat is slated to release on December 6 this year.
Arjun Kapoor. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will share screen space with Sanjay Dutt for the first time in Panipat, says the 59-year-old is very humble and his nature is similar to that of a child.
Ashutosh Govariker's Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat.
Sharing his experience of working with Sanjay, Arjun said, "I have just shot a few portions of the film with him. It has been really nice experience working with him. He is somebody who I have looked up to as a child. We all have grown up watching Sanju sir as an actor and as a star.”
"His personality is larger than life, so when you walk on the set with him, you realise why he is larger than life. But he is like a child. He is so humble and the way he talks with you, you don't feel like he is the villain of the film and you are pitted against him because he starts pulling my cheeks. So, it was very difficult for me to be in character in front of him," he added.
On the film’s set, Arjun had suffered a nose injury. Talking about it, he said, "It's an action film, so there are some good days and some bad days on a film set. This injury is just one part of that bad day. It was a nice memory of Panipat to have and while I promote India's Most Wanted, this injury will be seen everyday."
