movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

ASSOCIATE PARTNER

News18» News»Movies»Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Would Cook for His Ladylove Malaika Arora
1-MIN READ

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Would Cook for His Ladylove Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor shared on the show 'Star Vs Food' that Malaika Arora has a sweet tooth.

Arjun Kapoor is the latest celebrity guest on the show Star Vs Food as he takes on the challenge of cooking under the supervision of a chef.

Post his first-ever cooking experience, Arjun was made to answer an interesting round of rapid-fire questions. If given a chance to conduct experiments in the kitchen, here is what the actor would cook for his Bollywood buddies. For Malaika Arora, he said, “She has a sweet tooth so if I could actually, I would make a healthy dessert for her," as per a website.

On being asked what he would cook for Ranveer Singh, Arjun said, “Anything that makes him mellow for a bit. Anything that calms him down. So, what would calm him down? Sugar would give him a high, he is born with caffeine in his system. What do I give this guy? Actually, I would starve him, so he has little less energy. That’s what I would do but no, with all my love, I would make for him Sindhi curry and rice because he is a Sindhi so I am sure he would enjoy it."

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, Malaika has recently started a 14-day workshop for people through her Yoga app. Meanwhile, Arjun will next be seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, which will be releasing on Netflix.

RELATED NEWS

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam

Tags
first published:May 03, 2021, 09:09 IST