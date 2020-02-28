Here's What Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Have to Say About 'Thappad'

Anubhav Sinha's latest release Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, deals with the sensitive topic of domestic abuse. The film, which is said to be a tight slap or Thappad on the face of patriarchy has been hailed by critics and industry people alike. Ayushmann Khurrana who starred in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 showered praises on the film and called it the ‘most important film of our generation’.

“#Thappad is the most important film of our generation. @anubhavsinha sir take a bow. Kudos @taapsee @pavailkgulati @Manavkaul19 @deespeak @mrunmayeelagoo #SoumikMukherjee #KumudMishra #RatnaPathakShah #NailaGrewal #MayaSarao @farewellwaltz. Must watch! It’s a master class (sic),” he tweeted.

Filmmaker and Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap also hailed the film. “#Thappad is a wonderful film. It’ll achieve its intention when both men & women go watch it! @anubhavsinha your film making is a master class in itself! @taapsee so much ease in your character that the uneasiness looks so relatable @deespeak @pavailkgulati & rest of the cast (sic),” she wrote.

#thappad is a wonderful film. It’ll achieve its intention when both men & women go watch it! @anubhavsinha your film making is a master class in itself! @taapsee so much ease in your character that the uneasiness looks so relatable @deespeak @pavailkgulati & rest of the cast🙌❤️ — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) February 27, 2020

Not only this, Tappsee Pannu's film received a lot of love and appreciation from another great filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who wrote a long piece on the film on his website. Clearly affected deeply by the film, Mehta said that he was inconsolable and left the theatre wanting to fly home and hug his daughters.

Calling this film more groundbreaking than Mulk and Article 15, Hansal finished his piece by apologising to the women in his life. “To all the women in my life. To my wife, my mother, my sister, my daughters, my ex-wife, my girlfriends and all those that have been subjected to my societal conditioning. I know it is late. But better late than never. Sorry. Sorry if I have let my sense of entitlement stifle your growth. Sorry if I have let my patriarchal conditioning render me insensitive to your needs. Sorry if I’ve been an a*****e. I will try to change. If I don’t, SLAP me. Kheench ke maarna mujhe Thappad (sic),” he wrote.

Thappad also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Manav Kaul, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Ram Kapoor among others.

