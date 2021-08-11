Here’s What Bigg Boss 3 Contestant Rohit Verma Says About Shamita Shetty

In the middle of all the controversy going around about brother-in-law Raj Kundra, actress Shamita Shetty’s entry in the Bigg Boss OTT has shocked some people. Shamita was also a part of Bigg Boss 3 (BB3) but she allegedly had to leave the show in between because at that time her sister and actress Shilpa Shetty was getting married to Raj Kundra.

Recently Bigg Boss 3 fame designer Rohit Verma openly talked about Shamita Shetty and her entry in the OTT version of the reality show.

People saw Rohit and Shamita together in the third season of Bigg Boss. In a conversation with Pinkvilla Rohit talked about his co-constant Shamita. He said that she is a very quiet girl and she is one of those people who think about their words ten times before choosing them. He also said that she was politically correct in the third season.

Rohit further added that Shamita is not one of those people who create controversy or enters someone’s personal space. He said that earlier too she did not want to get involved in others’ fight or would not raise her voice for something which is not right and he thinks this is her nature.

Rohit said that he cannot tell what she will add to Bigg Boss OTT. The format of the show is changing every year. He said that things were not like this in his time and he wished her all the best.

He wished that Shamita’s purpose of being a part of Bigg Boss gets fulfilled. Rohit added that Bigg Boss OTT has just started and it will only be fair to talk about Shamita’s performance after a month. Last time she had to leave the show for her sister’s wedding but this time her entire family is facing problems.

He also hoped that she gets some mental peace and maintains such a balance in the show that she can respectfully come out of the show.

