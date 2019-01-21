English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's What Captain America Chris Evans 'The Goat' Tweet Refers to & It's Not About Avengers Endgame
Chris Evans' 'The goat' tweet left Marvel fans confused and at once they tried to bridge some Easter eggs around Avengers: Endgame.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Monday morning fans woke up to Captain America Chris Evans tweeting 'The goat'. His tweet left Marvel fans confused and at once they tried to bridge some Easter eggs. But looks like they'll be a bit disappointed for his post has nothing to do with Avengers: Endgame.
The actor took to social media to celebrate the New England Patriots’ Sunday win over the Kansas City Chiefs, sending the team to Super Bowl LIII. 'The Goat' is in reference to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Chris is an ardent Tom Brady fan. Earlier in 2017, his video celebrating Brady's win with Jeremy Renner (who essays the role of Hawkeye) went viral on social media. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host questioned him about his fandom for Patriots and Tom Brady. "We went to the Super Bowl and I had a couple Boston buddies and Jeremy Renner. It was one of Renner’s buddies that had seen me spike in enthusiasm throughout the game and chose to film the final seconds and I didn’t know it was happening,” said Chris in his response.
On the professional front, the actor will be seen next in Avengers: Endgame which hits the screen in April 2019.
The trailer of the same was released in December last year. The two minute long clip introduced us to Tony Stark drifting away in space, recording a message for Pepper Potts. Next up we see Thanos walking through the fields of Titan 2, where his suit stands strong. Back on Earth, the leftover Avengers are still contemplating what happened to their friends till they realise that Thanos did infact wipe half of everything living, including animals.
Apart from Iron Man and Captain America, we see a glimpse of Hawkeye, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk and Nebula among others.
