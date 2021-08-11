Here's What Chak De India Girl Squad Referred to Shah Rukh Khan as

There is no debate that Shimit Amin’s Chak De! India is one of the most iconic and loved films Bollywood has created. As the film completes 14 glorious years, Vidya Malavade, who essayed the role of the captain in the team, opened up about camaraderie with her team, and working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. On the film completing 14 years, Vidya expressed that she could not believe being a part of such an iconic film. The actor believes that either she has done something good in her past life or it's her parents’ blessings. “For a film to be relevant even after 14 years, it has to be something like this. It is such a high!,” she told ETimes.

Talking about the experience of working Shah Rukh, Vidya called him the most humble actor and “incredibly patient.” Vidya shared that in the film, some of the star cast were actors, while some were players, Shah Rukh was both. The actress further revealed that on the sets of the film, they used to call King Khan ‘Papa Bear.’ Calling him a fantastic sportsman, Vidya revealed that everyone in the team had a tiny crush on him but his ability to bring the whole team together was admired by all. She said that Shah Rukh was very mindful of what the team was doing right and wrong. “He would tell us little things that would enhance our performances. He was literally like a coach to us on the sets,” she shared.

When asked about what makes the film relevant even today, Vidya said that the film is going to be relevant forever. She explained that at some point in life, everyone has been underdogs and people always root for the underdogs to overcome what is thrown at them. Vidya said that the audience was able to see the “real in the reel.”

Sharing the experience of learning the little nuances of the sport, Vidya revealed that as she came from a dance background and had zero knowledge about the sport, it was difficult for her to learn the techniques of the game. However, she added that learning the game and playing it every single day of the year was unreal for her. “There were purple marks all over my body,” she said. Terming the complete experience “incredible,” Vidya pointed that efforts were made at all levels and not just by the actors. “The way Jaideep Sahni wrote it and the way Shimit Amin directed it-it was all amazing,” she added.

