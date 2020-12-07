Wonder Woman 1984 Has Critics Floored, Set For A Good Opening

The early reactions and brief reviews of Wonder Woman 1984 have arrived. Warner Bros and DC Films garnered great success with the first Wonder Woman that was released in 2017. To make Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins returns to the director’s chair. The DC Extended Universe brings back many elements from the original 2017 smash hit. The makers have however maintained that the upcoming film would not be a traditional sequel. It would instead be another “chapter” in the maturing saga of Wonder Woman. The Wonder Woman 1984 obviously has Gal Gadot bringing the beloved Amazon warrior into the ’80s, where synth music and teased hair hold sway.

Jenkins, who is overseeing the new Wonder Woman story, will continue Gadot’s Diana Prince's adventures almost forty years after the episodes of the first film.

A handful of critics, who were able to get a first look at the forthcoming sequel, have called the latest DC juggernaut, a joyous and ambitious continuation with a retro ’80s vibe which has fan-pleasing potential. The reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 follow days after studio Warner Bros. announced on Thursday they would release their entire 2021 slate directly on HBO Max and in whatever theatres as possible.

You can get a glimpse of a bunch of glowing first reactions to the 2017 DCEU smash hit follow-up, calling the ‘80s-set story a beautiful, uplifting, heart-warming movie’. The first of them came from IGN's own Jim Vejvoda and Terri Schwartz.

The feedbacks are here three weeks ahead of the highly-anticipated film releasing on HBO Max as well as theatres.

The online buzz is greatly positive. Take a look:

I saw #WonderWoman1984 yesterday. It was a lot of fun and has a very heartwarming and hopeful message that, frankly, we really need this year. pic.twitter.com/eWNS71VfsS — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) December 5, 2020

I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince. pic.twitter.com/vzr2mZXIKg — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020

I had the chance watch #WonderWoman1984 early!I loved the first film and I can confidently say the sequel take everything to another level! Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig absolutely kill it as Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. Let Patty Jenkins take charge of the entire DCEU! pic.twitter.com/UpPbCNOsxH — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) December 5, 2020

I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC's best sequels. I was in tears when it ended. pic.twitter.com/ivPkBFmehd — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

I've seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and... honestly it’s just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart. #WW84 — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) December 5, 2020

In Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot is joined by Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright, reprising their roles from the first film. A pair of fresh new villains in the form of newcomers have joined the franchise. These include Kristen Wiig as the villainess Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord/ Max Lord. The sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman sees Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) oddly return from the dead and has Max Lord and Cheetah set as its official villains.