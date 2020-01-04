Take the pledge to vote

Here's What Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Parents Advice Them About Marriage

Deepika, who is enjoying a happy marital life with hubby Ranveer Singh, revealed her parents' and in-laws' take on marriage.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
Here's What Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Parents Advice Them About Marriage
Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been happily married for more than a year now. While their social media banter and PDA says they just can't get enough of each other, their parents have an advice for them.

In an interview, the actress talked about her marital life now and how her parents react to their honeymoon phase. She said, "It's fun. Marriage is a lot of fun, at least for now. When I say this to his parents or my parents, they say, 'Wait for 35 years, you will know'. Maybe we will figure out 35 years later what it will be like then. We don't want to assume that it's going to be a certain way. For now, it's great and fun."

Although the couple is considered to be having contrasting personalities, the same reason has worked for the duo, since the two follow a huge fan following who lovingly call them DeepVeer.

When asked if they fight on anything, the actress said, "No, we don't fight at all. We are just grateful to spend whatever little time we get to spend with each other. We both respect each other for who we are, and what we are. I understand the way he functions and he understands me. Our ways of functioning are very different. I'm a morning person, I wake up early. I am very sort of disciplined but his routine is very different. But we have found our way around that."

