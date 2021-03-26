Here’s What Frankie Ramdayal From Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho Looks Like Now

Kal Ho Naa Ho, released in 2003, went on to become one of the most memorable films in Bollywood. It gained a cult following for its story, soundtrack, performances and some unique characters that formed the supporting cast of the film. The star-studded cast and their flamboyant characters remain fresh in the hearts of fans to date. Just likeKantaben, who hilariously misread the lead male actors — Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan — to be a gay couple. Other memorable characters in the film were sensuous Jaswinder aka Jazz Kapoor, crazy Rajpal Yadav or greedy Simone Singh.

This included the cute Frankie ‘Ramdayal’, who caught the eye of Delnaaz Irani’s character Sweetu in the film. The cool DJ who SRK’s character Aman tried to set up for Sweetu is now a popular fitness coach. After one film, Dheepesh Bhatt decided to leave acting and embarked on a new journey. He is now a very successful celebrity trainer and looks almost unrecognisable from when he was a lean and lanky Frankie Ramdayal.

Dheepesh opened the first crossfit gym in India named CrossFit Om Box. He goes by the name ‘Shivoham’ on his Instagram handle and flaunts a ripped physique and many tattoos. He has trained many huge Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor,Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. He is married to a celebrity trainer Vrinda Mehta, who is a co-founder in the fitness brand, ShivFit.