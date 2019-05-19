Here’s What Game of Thrones Stars would be Doing Next After the Sun Sets Forever on Westeros

With the final episode of the long-running HBO blockbuster show Game of Thrones airing tonight, the sun will set down on Westeros forever.Though the final season has been receiving a lot of flack lately for lazy storytelling and messing up with the plot-lines, fans of the show, who have loved it all these past years, cannot help but get nostalgic as one of the biggest TV shows on earth calls down curtains.Of course, we will move on and so will the actors, who have spent almost a decade on the show—amid blood, magic, dragons and death—being loved by millions across the world. But where to?Here, we look at what’s in store for your favourite GoT actors from hereafter.After having had an exhaustive decade-long run with Game of Thrones, Harington is planning to take a break after the show ends. With How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World already released, he doesn’t have any new projects on the horizon as of now.The 32-year-old will next be seen opposite Henry Golding (of Crazy Rich Asians) in Paul Feig’s romantic comedy Last Christmas. It’s slated to release on November 8. Clarke also has Phillip Noyce’s Above Suspicion, a thriller in which she stars opposite Jack Huston.Nothing is confirmed about his next on-screen role yet, but Dinklage has lent his voice to two animated sequels: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (to release later this year) and The Croods 2, which is up for release next year.The 22-year-old Brit will next be seen in Marvel’s horror film The New Mutants, which is being touted as the 13th and final chapter in the X-Men film series.Headey has two films in the making—Gunpowder Milkshake and The Flood, an immigration drama which also stars her GoT co-star Iain Glen.The 23-year-old, who recently married singer Joe Jonas, has the biggest project in her kitty when compared to her fellow GoT cast members. Turner will star in the lead role of Jean Grey in Marvel Comics’ forthcoming X Men film Dark Phoenix. She also has Heavy—a thriller—up for release.