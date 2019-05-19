English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here’s What Game of Thrones Stars would be Doing Next After the Sun Sets Forever on Westeros
A low-down on what is in store for your favourite Game of Thrones actors after the blockbuster HBO show draws to a close tonight.
(From left) Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Peter Dinklage. (Images: Instagram/Game of Thrones)
Loading...
With the final episode of the long-running HBO blockbuster show Game of Thrones airing tonight, the sun will set down on Westeros forever.
Though the final season has been receiving a lot of flack lately for lazy storytelling and messing up with the plot-lines, fans of the show, who have loved it all these past years, cannot help but get nostalgic as one of the biggest TV shows on earth calls down curtains.
Of course, we will move on and so will the actors, who have spent almost a decade on the show—amid blood, magic, dragons and death—being loved by millions across the world. But where to?
Here, we look at what’s in store for your favourite GoT actors from hereafter.
Kit Harington: After having had an exhaustive decade-long run with Game of Thrones, Harington is planning to take a break after the show ends. With How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World already released, he doesn’t have any new projects on the horizon as of now.
Emilia Clarke: The 32-year-old will next be seen opposite Henry Golding (of Crazy Rich Asians) in Paul Feig’s romantic comedy Last Christmas. It’s slated to release on November 8. Clarke also has Phillip Noyce’s Above Suspicion, a thriller in which she stars opposite Jack Huston.
Peter Dinklage: Nothing is confirmed about his next on-screen role yet, but Dinklage has lent his voice to two animated sequels: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (to release later this year) and The Croods 2, which is up for release next year.
Maisie Williams: The 22-year-old Brit will next be seen in Marvel’s horror film The New Mutants, which is being touted as the 13th and final chapter in the X-Men film series.
Lena Headey: Headey has two films in the making—Gunpowder Milkshake and The Flood, an immigration drama which also stars her GoT co-star Iain Glen.
Sophie Turner: The 23-year-old, who recently married singer Joe Jonas, has the biggest project in her kitty when compared to her fellow GoT cast members. Turner will star in the lead role of Jean Grey in Marvel Comics’ forthcoming X Men film Dark Phoenix. She also has Heavy—a thriller—up for release.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Though the final season has been receiving a lot of flack lately for lazy storytelling and messing up with the plot-lines, fans of the show, who have loved it all these past years, cannot help but get nostalgic as one of the biggest TV shows on earth calls down curtains.
Of course, we will move on and so will the actors, who have spent almost a decade on the show—amid blood, magic, dragons and death—being loved by millions across the world. But where to?
Here, we look at what’s in store for your favourite GoT actors from hereafter.
Kit Harington: After having had an exhaustive decade-long run with Game of Thrones, Harington is planning to take a break after the show ends. With How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World already released, he doesn’t have any new projects on the horizon as of now.
Emilia Clarke: The 32-year-old will next be seen opposite Henry Golding (of Crazy Rich Asians) in Paul Feig’s romantic comedy Last Christmas. It’s slated to release on November 8. Clarke also has Phillip Noyce’s Above Suspicion, a thriller in which she stars opposite Jack Huston.
Peter Dinklage: Nothing is confirmed about his next on-screen role yet, but Dinklage has lent his voice to two animated sequels: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (to release later this year) and The Croods 2, which is up for release next year.
Maisie Williams: The 22-year-old Brit will next be seen in Marvel’s horror film The New Mutants, which is being touted as the 13th and final chapter in the X-Men film series.
Lena Headey: Headey has two films in the making—Gunpowder Milkshake and The Flood, an immigration drama which also stars her GoT co-star Iain Glen.
Sophie Turner: The 23-year-old, who recently married singer Joe Jonas, has the biggest project in her kitty when compared to her fellow GoT cast members. Turner will star in the lead role of Jean Grey in Marvel Comics’ forthcoming X Men film Dark Phoenix. She also has Heavy—a thriller—up for release.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leading From Front: IAF Chief Flies MiG-21 on Visit to AFS Sulur – Home Base to Tejas, Watch Video
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India a Big Threat as They Have Every Base Covered: Hussain
- Kangana Ranaut's Floral Dress at Cannes can be Your Go To Outfit this Summer
- These Before and After Pics of 'Game of Thrones' Characters Will Make You Nostalgic
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali Launches Niece Sharmin Segal in New Film Malaal, Sparks Nepotism Debate
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results